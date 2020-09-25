Billie Lourd Reveals She's Welcomed a Baby Boy

Billie Lourd is a mom! The actress took to Instagram on Thursday to introduce her newborn son. She did not previously share she was expecting.

The news comes three months after Lourd's boyfriend, Austen Rydell, announced their engagement. The couple rekindled their romance in 2017 after being romantically linked two years prior.

Lourd and Rydell, both 28, gave their son a name that honors both the little one's mom as well as his late grandmother, Carrie Fisher.

"👑💙👑Introducing: 💙👑💙Kingston Fisher Lourd Rydell💙👑💙," the Scream Queens star wrote on Instagram alongside a pic of her baby boy's feet. In another nod to Fisher, Kingston made his internet debut in a Star Wars onesie.

Fans expressed both their joy for Lourd as well as their shock over the happy news. "Wow had no clue you were expecting!! Congrats!! ✨✨," one follower wrote. Another added, "He’s amazing❣️💯🙌🏼😍✌🏼Congratulations❣️❣️❣️💯💖💖."

Fisher died on Dec. 27, 2016 after going into cardiac arrest on a flight from London to Los Angeles. She was 60. Fisher's mother, Debbie Reynolds, died from a stroke the next day, at the age of 84.

Lourd frequently honors her mom on social media. See more on the actress in the video below.