Billie Lourd Plays Debbie Reynolds' Granddaughter in Sweet 'Will & Grace' Appearance

Billie Lourd is honoring her late grandmother, Debbie Reynolds, in a special way. The 27-year-old actress appeared on Thursday's episode of Will & Grace, where she played Fiona Adler, the granddaughter of Reynolds' character, Bobbi Adler.

Reynolds, who appeared in 12 episodes of the original NBC sitcom as Grace Adler's mother, died in 2016, just one day after Lourd's mother, Carrie Fisher, passed away unexpectedly.

Per the episode description, Will (Eric McCormack) and Grace (Debra Messing) "decide to intervene when they discover Grace's niece is dating a bisexual man (Peter Graham)."

Chris Haston/NBC

Ahead of the episode, Lourd took to Instagram to share pics from her time on set. "Tune in to #WillandGrace tonight at 9/8c to watch this lil Lourd become an Adler!!!" she captioned the shot.

Lourd also got some social media love from her co-stars, with McCormack writing, "We miss you, Debbie," alongside a pic, and Messing gushing that the actress was "following her beloved grandmother Debbie Reynolds' footsteps" in her tweet.

Please give a warm @WillandGrace welcome to @praisethelourd! Following in her beloved grandmother Debbie Reynold's footsteps ❤️ #WillandGracepic.twitter.com/RaoMY6maIy — Debra Messing (@DebraMessing) February 7, 2020

Lourd's guest spot was first announced last September ahead of the revival's final season. At the time, the actress took to Instagram to gush over the news.

"I have watched and loved Will & Grace since I was (probably too) young. So getting to watch my grandma play Grace’s mom was one o’ the coolest things to happen to my young willandgraceobsessed self," she wrote. "Next week I get to play my real life grandma’s on screen granddaughter on one of my favorite shows and there are not enough happy adjectives in the world to convey the excitement I feel."

"Thank you to @maxmutchnick @therealdebramessing @eric_mccormack @meganomullally @seanhayes for bringing me into the Adler fam. ❤️," she added.

