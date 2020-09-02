Billie Eilish Talks Honoring Kobe Bryant During Oscars In Memoriam: 'I Just Got Shivers' (Exclusive)

A "Lovely" look! Billie Eilish hit the 92nd annual Academy Awards red carpet on Sunday and turned heads in her all-Chanel look.

The 18-year-old, who recently racked up four of the biggest GRAMMY Awards, hit the red carpet at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood in a fluffy white Chanel suit with oversized matching pants. The suit featured blinged out broaches with the Chanel logo, lace white gloves with "Chanel" spelled out in black lace, Chanel scrunchies and hair clips, earrings that spelled out Chanel, gold chain Chanel necklaces.

Eilish paired the look with her two-toned neon green and black hair and insanely long black nails with jewelers on the tips.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images

Speaking with ET's Kevin Frazier about her look on the carpet, Eilish gushed, "I mean, it's just Chanel, man. Gotta give it to them, man. It's everything out here, you know what I'm saying?"

Her brother and producer, Finneas O'Connell, sported head-to-toe Gucci.

Eilish also confirmed that she will not be debuting her new James Bond theme song during the Oscars. She previously tweeted about performing for the In Memoriam segment of the show.

"I can't do that for the In Memoriam," she told ET. "It's not about me. This is about them and showing love. It's not my thing. It really is true. I don't want it to be about me. I want people to be watching the screen, watching the people."

Noting that she's "looking forward" to "respecting all the people that have passed this year," Eilish also commented on the recent, tragic death of Kobe Bryant.

"It's just sad. It's like, I don't know what else to say," she said. "Every time, when we were in rehearsal and they run kind of what's going to be playing, every time I see his face, I'm like what? It's so weird. It doesn't make sense to me. I just got shivers, it's horrifying."