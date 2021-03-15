Billie Eilish Sparkles in Fashion-Forward Headpiece for 2021 GRAMMYs Performance

Billie Eilish is always down to make a fashion statement. The 19-year-old singer performed at the 2021 GRAMMY Awards on Sunday rocking an edgy ensemble. Eilish wore a stunning headpiece with a green embellished matching set of long-sleeve top, gloves and wide-leg pants -- all designed by Gucci.

Eilish performed "Everything I Wanted" with her brother and collaborator, Finneas. Her performance followed Harry Styles' first-ever GRAMMYs performance.

Before she performed, the star arrived on the red carpet in another Gucci outfit -- a printed pink-and-gray shirt and trousers, styled with a matching bucket hat, face mask and white chunky sneakers. Finneas coordinated with his sister in a pink suit with a black bow and oversized lapels.

Francis Specker/CBS via Getty Images

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Eilish is currently up for four GRAMMYs, including Record and Song of the Year for "Everything I Wanted." Her and her brother, Finneas, already took home the award for Best Song Written for Visual Media for "No Time to Die."

Last year, she received six nominations, winning five trophies, which included Record and Song of the Year, Album of the Year, Best New Artist and Best Pop Vocal Album. She also wowed the crowd with a performance of "When the Party's Over,” which highlighted her voice with a piano accompaniment by Finneas, as well as a choir.

Eilish’s rise to fame was recently documented in the Apple+ documentary, Billie Eilish: The World's a Little Blurry. The film takes a look at Eilish recording her debut album, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, in her childhood bedroom with her older brother, her struggles with the whirlwind of superstardom, and how she’s channeled her own pain and fear into a catalyst for healing and acceptance through her art.

"I look into the crowd and I see every single person in there is going through something," Eilish shared in a trailer for the doc. "I have the same problem. I was like, ‘Why don’t I turn this into art instead of just living with it?"

