Billie Eilish Announces New Album 'Happier Than Ever'

New look, new era! Billie Eilish has officially announced that her new album, Happier Than Ever, is set to drop on July 30.

The singer shared the news on social media on Tuesday, posting the album cover -- which features a much softer look for Eilish, complete with her new blonde hair -- and the news that a single will be released on Thursday.

"MY NEW ALBUM 'Happier Than Ever' OUT JULY 30TH!" the 19-year-old GRAMMY winner captioned her post. "This is my favorite thing i’ve ever created and i am so excited and nervous and EAGER for you to hear it. i can’t even tell you. i’ve never felt so much love for a project than i do for this one. hope you feel what i feel. alsoooo new song out thursday at 9am too!! AHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHH."

On Monday, Eilish shared a snippet of what seems to be the album's title track, a spare ukulele melody with the lyrics, "When I'm away from you, I'm happier than ever."

Fans also shared the Happier Than Ever track list, which is viewable on streaming services:

full track list of billie’s sophomore album, “Happier Than Ever”, out july 30 pic.twitter.com/KRCdIqgeXA — billie eilish source (@billiesource) April 27, 2021

After sweeping the GRAMMYs' Big 4 categories -- Album of the Year, Song of the Year, Record of the Year and Best New Artist -- with her debut album, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, in 2020, Eilish pulled off a shocker this year, winning Record of the Year again with her standalone single, "Everything I Wanted." Visibly baffled during her acceptance speech, the young singer paid tribute to rapper Megan Thee Stallion, who was the odds-on favorite in the category with her single, "Savage."

"You deserve this. You had a year that I think is un-toppable," Eilish said. "You are a queen. I want to cry thinking about how much I love you. You're so beautiful. You're so talented. You deserve everything in the world. Genuinely, this goes to her."

After the GRAMMYs ceremony, the fashion-forward star revealed another surprise: she had ditched her signature green-an-black hair and gone blonde. The new look led to plenty of fan speculation about a new musical era, which has now officially been confirmed!

See more on her transformation in the video below.