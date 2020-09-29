Billboard Music Awards 2020 Performers: Post Malone, Alicia Keys and More

Worth the wait! After the 2020 Billboard Music Awards were postponed in April, the annual awards show will be back on Oct. 14. And in addition to honoring some of today's top artists, the show will also feature some A-list performances.

On Tuesday, the BBMAs announced their first batch of performers including Alicia Keys, Bad Bunny, Luke Combs, and Post Malone. More performers will be announced ahead of the show.

Of the performers announced, Keys is the only one returning to the Billboard stage after her last appearance in 2012 alongside Stevie Wonder.

Malone's performance will likely be a triumphant one as he's this year's most-nominated artist. Kelly Clarkson is set to host the virtual show.

It was previously announced that Garth Brooks will receive this year's ICON Award and will also perform during the show.

The 2020 Billboard Music Awards will air live Wednesday, Oct. 14 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.