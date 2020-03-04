Bill Withers Dead at 81: John Legend, Lenny Kravitz and More Stars Pay Tribute

The world is mourning the death of legendary soul singer Bill Withers, who died from heart complications. He was 81 years old.

Best known for his enduring hits like "Ain't No Sunshine" and "Lean on Me," Withers won three GRAMMYs over the course of his career, and was also inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame by Stevie Wonder in 2015. He is survived by his wife, Marcia, and children, Todd and Kori.

Plenty of music greats paid tribute to Withers on Friday on social media, including John Legend, who said the late singer was his "inspiration."

"Mourning the loss of my friend and inspiration, Bill Withers," he tweeted. "He was such an incredible songwriter and storyteller. I'm so glad he shared his gift with the world. Life wouldn't be the same without him."

On Instagram, Legend also shared a photo of them together when Withers got inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

"He hadn't sung in public for many years but he joined me and Stevie for 'Lean on Me,'" he recalled. "Thank you for the inspiration and the memories, Bill. Everyone, take the time to explore his catalog today. What an incredible songwriter/storyteller."

Lenny Kravitz also tweeted a touching message for Withers on Friday.

"Rest in power Bill Withers," he wrote. "Your voice, songs, and total expression gave us love, hope, and strength. My soul always has & always will be full of your music. Your humility displayed & depth of your power as you carried us all to a better place. You're still & always will be Bill."

