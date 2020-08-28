'Bill & Ted Face the Music' Is Now Available! Here's How to Watch

Whether theaters are open or closed where you live, you can still have an excellent adventure this weekend. Bill & Ted Face the Music is now available on streaming services as well as in select movie theaters on Friday, Aug. 28, meaning those who want to watch their favorite time-traveling slackers reunite, played by Alex Winter and Keanu Reeves, after a nearly three-decade hiatus will have plenty of options despite the coronavirus pandemic.

For many, however, streaming Bill & Ted will be your only option. Thankfully, there are plenty of ways to do so! Below, find several options for how to pre-order and/or rent the movie -- note, this is not a purchase -- along with pricing information with which you can make a most triumphant decision.

Watch Bill & Ted Face the Music on Amazon: This will run you $25 for an HD rental, and you can pre-order now.

Watch Bill & Ted Face the Music on FandangoNow: This service is offering the rental for $20, the cheapest option available, plus, if you pre-order the movie, Fandango is offering 50% off a rental on any one of over 100 other movies on the service.

Watch Bill & Ted Face the Music on Apple TV: It will run you $25 to rent on this platform.

Watch Bill & Ted Face the Music on Google Play: Like most of your other options, you can rent here for $25.

Watch Bill & Ted Face the Music on Vudu: $25, plus you get a $3 email credit if you pre-order.

For even more streaming options, head over to the Bill & Ted 3 website.

Meanwhile, watch the video below for a behind-the-scenes first look at Bill and Ted's newest adventure.