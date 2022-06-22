Bill Nye Marries Journalist Liza Mundy

He's Bill Nye, the married guy!

The Bill Nye the Science Guy star is officially a newlywed after marrying journalist and author Liza Mundy in May at the Castle Building's Haupt Garden at the Smithsonian Institute in Washington, D.C., People confirmed.

In photos captured by their wedding photographer, Barack Obama's former White House photographer, Pete Souza, the couple can be seen exchanging vows outside in front of Star Trek: Voyager star Robert Picardo, who officiated the ceremony.

"Yes it’s true, I’m now officially a wedding photographer," Souza wrote in part of an Instagram caption. "But I buried the lede: congrats to Bill Nye and Liza Mundy.⁣"

The bride donned a v-neck satin gown with a fishtail high-low hem and embellished with a beaded belt. As for the groom, Nye opted for a classic tuxedo accessorized with a signature bow tie, this time in green.

The new wife and husband first connected over Mundy's book, Code Girls: The Untold Story of the American Women Code Breakers of World War II. According to People, Nye emailed her after he learned of the book, in which she mentioned his mom, former code breaker Jacqueline Jenkins-Nye.

The 66-year-old science educator previously wed musician Blair Tindall, though it was later revealed that the marriage was not legitimate.