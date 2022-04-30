Bill Murray Speaks Out About His Behavior That Led to 'Being Mortal' Shutting Down Production

Bill Murray is speaking out for the first time about the alleged incident that halted production of Being Mortal. During an interview with CNBC, the 71-year-old actor reflected on the complaint made about his behavior on set, that led to the film’s production being shut down. “I had a difference of opinion with a woman I'm working with,” he said on Saturday.

“I did something I thought was funny and it wasn’t taken that way. The company, the movie studio, wanted to do the right thing. They wanted to check it all out and investigate it and so they stopped the production.”

Last week, it was reported that the film, which is based on surgeon Atul Gawande's 2014 non-fiction book Being Mortal: Medicine and What Matters in the End, halted production after a complaint was filed against the comedian.

At the time, ET reached out to Searchlight about the reports, and they stated, "We do not comment on investigations."

Murray shared that him and the woman involved are trying to work through the incident.

“As of now, we’re talking and we’re trying to make peace with each other,” he shared. “I think that’s where the real issue is, we’re both professionals, we like each other’s work. We like each other. I think if we can’t really get along and trust each other, there’s no point in going further working together or making a movie as well.”

The Groundhog Day star noted that the incident and the aftermath has been “quite the education” and that he feels optimistic about the future of the film and will only move forward if the woman involved feels comfortable.

“We’re talking about it,” he said. “I think we’re going to make peace with it. I’m very optimistic about that. You have to be.”

Murray added about his hopes for the production, “What would make me the happiest would be to put my boots on and for both of us to go back into work and be able to trust each other and work at the work that we’ve both spent a lot of time developing the skill of.”

Being mortal is comedian Aziz Ansari’s directorial debut. The film also stars Keke Palmer and Seth Rogan. There have been no updates on the production schedule for the movie.