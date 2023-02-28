Bill Murray Holds Hands With 'Fabelmans' Star Jeannie Berlin at 2023 SAG Awards

Bill Murray and The Fabelmans star Jeannie Berlin set foot on the red carpet of the 2023 SAG Awards holding hands.

Murray and Berlin appeared quite close when they arrived together for Sunday's soiree at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles. The Ghostbusters star wore a black tuxedo with a colorful bow tie, while Berlin sported an all-black suit and shades.

Berlin, who portrayed Hadassah Fabelman in the Steven Spielberg film, was there for the film's nomination in the Best Ensemble Cast in a Motion Picture category. The award went to Everything Everywhere All at Once.

Back in March 2022, it was Murray who honored Berlin's mother, Elaine May, 90, at the 12th Governors Award.

"Probably the most attractive, intelligent woman I've ever had the pleasure to work with, who saved my life on multiple occasions professionally," Murray said at the time. "She's the greatest."

According to theDaily Mail, Murray, who was last linked in 2015 to indie queen Jenny Lewis, also held hands with Berlin as they left their Beverly Hills hotel. That he displayed such affection at a high-profile red carpet event prompted the Daily Mail to call it a "rare move" for Murray.

Murray, who appeared alongside Zac Efron in the 2022 film The Greatest Beer Run Ever, was recently marred in controversy over his onset behavior in Aziz Ansari's directorial debut film Being Mortal as well as over his treatment of then-child star Seth Green.