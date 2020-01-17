Bill and Hillary Clinton Reflect on Monica Lewinsky Affair in New Hulu Documentary: Watch the Trailer

Hulu's upcoming Hillary Clinton documentary isn't shying away from controversy.

The streaming service dropped a new trailer for Hillary on Friday, as part of its Television Critics Association winter press tour. The docuseries, which debuts on Hulu in March, features the biggest milestones in Hillary's life, with commentary from the 72-year-old politician, her husband, former President Bill Clinton, and daughter, Chelsea Clinton. Among those moments is Bill's affair with Monica Lewinsky.

"It wasn't like I thought, 'How can I think about the most stupid thing I could possibly do and do it?'" Bill reflects in the trailer.

"I didn't want anything to do with him," Hillary says. "Chelsea put herself between us and held both our hands."

Bill was impeached by the House of Representatives in 1998 for perjury and obstruction of justice after admitting to a sex scandal with Lewinsky, but was acquitted by the Senate in 1999. He previously denied the affair, illegally lying under oath and trying to cover up his relationship with the then-22-year-old Lewinsky. He was acquitted by the Senate in 1999.

Directed by Nanette Burstein, Hillary also includes interviews with various former aids and staff, journalists and close friends of the family. It will also feature never-before-seen campaign footage from 2016, before Clinton lost the presidential election to President Donald Trump.

Hillary told reporters during Friday's Hulu panel that "nothing was off-limits."

"I was this lightning rod, and I was somebody who people were quick to judge, often having nothing to do with me, but due to times and attitudes about women," she shared.

I sure hope [attitudes about women change], because it's really an unfair double standard disadvantage," Hillary said. "I am certainly in the camp that believes the more women that get out there… the more we should realize women have the same right to have the full range of emotions… so we can begin to put that on a shelf and leave it there."

Hillary premieres March 6 on Hulu.