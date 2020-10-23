'Big Brother All-Stars': Christmas Abbott on Why She Was Evicted and 'More Emotional' Gameplay (Exclusive)

Christmas didn't come early for Christmas Abbott on Big Brother: All-Stars, becoming the latest houseguest to be evicted ahead of Wednesday's finale and the newest member of the jury. The 38-year-old, who placed third in her original season (Big Brother 19), fell short of claiming a coveted Final 3 spot -- with Cody Calafiore, holder of the crucial Power of Veto, opting to keep true to his word and take his ally, former winner Nicole Franzel, to the finals.

So, what went wrong? Christmas aligned with the power alliance, The Committee, early on and was an asset early on, proving her worth by winning competitions and remaining loyal to the alliance's wishes. But her emotional impulsivity and voting to evict Nicole during the chaotic triple eviction night may have been her death knell, as she became popular on the nomination block. Christmas, though, had to leave her mark when she exited the house, telling Enzo Palumbo, "Congratulations, you got third place."

Because the Big Brother game has moved into the jury phase, ET was only able to ask the evictees about conversations and moments they were a part of or privy to inside the house. ET spoke with Christmas the morning after her eviction about where her game went wrong, why Cody ended up saving a former winner over her and how she anticipates a reunion with Da'Vonne in the jury house to go.

ET: Ultimately why do you think Cody chose to keep Nicole, a former winner, over you?

Christmas Abbott: I believe Cody chose to keep Nicole, a former winner, over me because they had played together previously. They had that bond and that's really hard to beat. I didn't have anybody from my season in the house with me, but had I known [anyone] I would naturally gravitate to them. Also, Cody said multiple times to multiple people that he just saw me as a bigger competitor. I mean, he took his girl. I understand that loyalty goes a long way.

You seemed to play more emotionally this time around. Was that a conscious choice or how you changed since you first played?

I actually didn't play emotionally this time. I was very strategic in my gameplay. I just was more emotional this time. So my decisions weren't based on my emotional reactions. My decision was based on strategy and need for implementation of where I needed to be in the game. I just was more upset, more frequently because I was missing my son. I was just more raw this time. I was more real. I was more me. And so, I did get upset a lot more. But I didn't let my emotions decide my gameplay.

Any regrets? One thing you would've changed about your All-Stars game?

The only regret that I have, and I hate having regrets, I really, really hate having regrets. But the only one that I have is that I let that one pumpkin jump out of my shovel. That was such a game-changer for me. And I have to accept it for what it is. But man, I was really kicking butt in that one.

A big emotional moment was your argument with Bayleigh and Da'Vonne. What's the conversation with Da'Vonne going to be like when you see her?

When I see Da'Vonne in jury, I know that we're gonna give each other a hug. We were able to sit down before she was evicted and really connect more personally, and separately, game-wise. I feel that my opinion of the fact that I didn't use Bayleigh's personal information in my gameplay was me using just gameplay. Bayleigh and Da'Vonne were targeting my alliance and so I made a game move to protect my alliance. And honestly, I think that she's going to understand it and we're going to hug it out and she's going to say, "Good game."

You and Memphis really bonded in the house. How would you describe your relationship?

Memphis is just a guy that I really enjoy spending time with. I get to pick on him. He helped me a lot coping being away from my family and my son. We're both single parents that have little boys. So we just had a lot in common. And he was a really great friend, and he was in my alliance.

Big Brother All-Stars wraps up its season with episodes on Friday, Monday and Wednesday, when a winner will be crowned, on CBS. Watch jury member Memphis Garrett's eviction interview with ET below.