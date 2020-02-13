Beyoncé's Mom Tina Knowles Says She Keeps Up With Her Daughter Through Instagram

View this post on Instagram

38 years ago today you came into my life and i know without a shred of doubt that God sent you!!! I had recently lost my mom and never thought that i could feel that particular kind of love again but .7 months later i was pregnant with you (39 years ago people) The moment i saw you i knew that that was IT !!!! We’ve been the best of friends since then . You have brought me such Joy and pride and love and friendship !!! Your heart is as big as Texas !! You are one of the best moms ever ! And I love you soo much ❤️❤️❤️🎂🎂🎂❤️❤️Have the best birthday EVER!!!! Mom