Beyoncé Shares Unseen Footage of Her Kids in New Year's Day Video

Beyoncé surprised her Beyhive with a special message for the new year, as well as reflected on her incredible 2020. The singer posted a 4-minute video on her Instagram, which took a look at all her greatest accomplishments last year. The clip also included unseen footage of her and JAY-Z's three children; Blue Ivy, 8, and twins Rumi and Sir Carter, 3.

At one point, Rumi is seen dancing along to the "Savage Remix." There's also a sweet interaction with her twins while they're on a golf cart, outtakes from their photoshoot together, as well as Blue recording a song in the studio.

"Cheers to a New Year Beyhive!! 🎆🎊," Bey began. "2020 divided us and united us. Most could not see loved ones and we felt too many losses, but we were united by our humanity. This year for me has been about celebrating joy, chasing happiness, and living in love."

"As we all look forward and pray for new beginnings, my wish for you is that you honor yourself and those you love," she continued. "Celebrate that you are an important individual who contributes to our beautiful collective. Here’s to a better and brighter 2021! Love, B."

The video also touches on the coronavirus pandemic and how her BeyGood foundation supported Black-owned business and others amid the shutdowns. Other moments include her new Ivy Park collection, her stunning British Vogue covers, Black Is King, leading the 2021 GRAMMY Awards nominations, her memorable and impactful speeches she delivered for graduating students and healthcare workers and many other memorable moments.

As 2020 came to an end, the "Halo" singer gifted her closest friends a necklace which spells out “2020” in the shape of a hand giving someone the middle finger gesture. The singer’s cousin, Angie Beyince, shared a snap of the present on her Instagram earlier this week.

For more on how Beyoncé ruled 2020, watch the video above.