Beyoncé Retweets #HOMEcoming Online Watch Party and the Beyhive Is Freaking Out

Now let's get in formation!

The coronavirus-induced social distancing and self-quarantining has left fans finding new ways to connect -- which is what Beyoncé fan Jasmyn had in mind when she suggested a watch party for Bey's Netflix documentary, Homecoming, earlier this week.

Queen Bey herself ended up retweeting Jasmyn's suggestion for fans to all watch together Wednesday at 6 p.m. PT / 9 p.m. ET, causing Jasmyn -- and the entire Beyhive to freak out.

"I AM ON THE FLOOR!!!!! BEYONCE RTED ME!!! WHAT THE HELLLLLL!!!! I AM DYIIIIIINNNGG SEND HELP!!!!! I AM CRYIIIIIIIIIIIIING," Jasmyn wrote on Wednesday afternoon, hilariously noting Bey's usual lack of Twitter activity. "Y'ALL she don't be tweeting. She don't be RTing. Y'ALL!!!"

See reactions to Bey's retweet -- and the #HOMEcoming watch party -- below.

Fans now plan to come together to rewatch Homecoming, and tweet their thoughts with #HOMEcoming -- a nod to everyone's plans to stay home as a precaution against coronavirus. #HOMEcoming is already trending in the US; fans can follow along via Twitter's #HOMEcoming rewatch event page to see global fan tweets in real time.

Since being declared a pandemic last week, the coronavirus has caused many Hollywood productions, concerts, festivals and more to shut down or be postponed. See more in the video below.