Beyoncé Reps Kobe and Gigi Bryant in Touching Memorial Rehearsal Photos

Beyoncé is showing her support for the Bryant family. Following the 38-year-old singer's touching performance at Kobe Bryant's "Celebration of Life" memorial on Monday, Beyoncé shared photos from her rehearsal on her website.

In the pics, Beyoncé is sporting high-waisted jeans and a Los Angeles Lakers jersey, the latter of which featured Kobe's number, 24. The singer appears deep in thought and emotional in the photos, as she rehearsed to open the event, which was held at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

In one snap, Beyoncé showed off her makeup and nails, both of which were a tribute to the late NBA great, who died in a helicopter crash last month alongside his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, and seven others. The pic features the singer's Lakers-purple eye shadow, as well as her nails of the same color, which featured Kobe and Gigi's names spelled out in rhinestones.

Beyoncé

Beyoncé

Beyoncé

At the memorial itself, Beyoncé was the first to perform, singing both "XO" and "Halo." Of the former track, Beyoncé told the crowd, "I'm here because I love Kobe and this was one of his favorite songs."

"I want you to sing it so loud, they'll hear your love," she added, pointing up to the sky.

During the second song, Kobe's wife, Vanessa Bryant, was seen wiping away tears.

Following her performance, Beyoncé was seated behind Vanessa and was seen lovingly holding her shoulder and offering support throughout the memorial.

Beyoncé comforting Vanessa is...just too much pic.twitter.com/wfdmKGEoJL — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) February 24, 2020

Beyoncé and Kobe have a long history together. Kobe starred in the Destiny's Child music video for "Bug a Boo" back in 1999. The two kept in touch, posing for pictures together over the years with their significant others -- Vanessa, and Beyoncé's husband, JAY-Z.

Watch the video below for more on the memorial.