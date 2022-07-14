Beyoncé Posts Her First TikTok and It's a Thank You to Her Fans

Beyoncé never misses a chance to show her love for the BeyHive! On Thursday, the 40-year-old singer put up her first-ever TikTok post, and it was a video entirely dedicated to her fans. The minute-long clip is a supercut of various videos from TikTokers dancing, strutting or simply vibing to the singer's latest single, "Break My Soul." It kicks off with TikToker Zachary Campbell saying, "When I say Beyoncé is back!," before the dancing begins.

"Seeing y’all release the wiggle made me so happy! Thank you so much for all the love for BREAK MY SOUL! - Love B," she captioned the post.

Unsurprisingly, fans immediately swarmed the video's comment sections to celebrate the singer's first post -- although many have one common question: When is the "Break My Soul" music video dropping??

Beyoncé joined TikTok back in December 2021, but she hasn't posted anything to the account since. Her entire catalog is now available to TikTok users to use as backing sounds for their creations. The songs include "Break My Soul" and hits like "Halo" and "Single Ladies." It seems that this new era of music has a lot of surprises in store for the BeyHive!

News of Queen Bey's upcoming album broke on the social media accounts of Columbia Records, Tidal and Spotify last month. The announcement was simply a black square with "act i" and "RENAISSANCE" written in white on each side.

Renaissance is her long-awaited seventh studio album and her first solo album in six years. On June 30, the singer shared the album's cover art on Instagram, featuring herself clad in a silver bikini and seated atop a horse made of mirrored tiles -- like a disco ball.

"Creating this album allowed me a place to dream and to find escape during a scary time for the world. It allowed me to feel free and adventurous in a time when little else was moving," she captioned the photo. "My intention was to create a safe place, a place without judgment. A place to be free of perfectionism and overthinking. A place to scream, release, feel freedom. It was a beautiful journey of exploration."

"I hope you find joy in this music. I hope it inspires you to release the wiggle. Ha!" she added. "And to feel as unique, strong, and sexy as you are."

The GRAMMY winner has kept mum about her upcoming project before this, and the release of the album's first song, "Break My Soul," sent the Beyhive into a joyful tizzy.

The single earned Beyoncé her landmark 20th top 10 hit, making her the first woman to earn at least 20 top 10s as a soloist and 10 as a member of a group.

Billboard announced the singer's feat on July 5, revealing that she's only the third artist to accomplish such success, joining Paul McCartney and Michael Jackson. McCartney earned 23 solo top 10s in addition to 34 with The Beatles. Jackson comes in with 30 solo top 10s, along with 11 as a member of the Jackson 5/Jacksons.

And although Beyoncé hasn't dropped an official music video for the historic single, both she and British Vogue's Instagram page shared a look behind the scenes of her iconic July cover shoot, featuring the single as the perfect soundtrack.

But there's still hope she will release something before Renaissance drops on July 29!