Beyoncé Features Daughters Rumi and Blue Ivy in New Fashion Campaign

Beyoncé's keeping it in the family when it comes to her hype crew.

Bey enlisted her 9-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy, and 4-year-old daughter, Rumi, for her new fashion campaign for Adidas dubbed the "Halls of Ivy." It's Ivy Park's fifth collaborative collection with the shoe giant, and the video promoting the new line offers a rare glimpse of Rumi, who, by the way, is a spitting image of her big sister.

The video kicks off by showing a slew of recognizable faces hanging out at a serene college campus with classical music playing in the background. The violins ultimately give way to Blackway's "It Feel Good to Be Me" track.

Bey's daughters can be clearly seen halfway through the video. Bey and the girls are wearing matching houndstooth outfits as the singer carries Rumi in her arms. Beyoncé looks stunning throughout the video in multiple wardrobe changes, including a lime green bodysuit as she takes to the tennis court.

Natalia Bryant winks at the camera while looking quite studious, yet mischievous, in a room full of trophies. Ava Phillippe, Deacon Phillippe, James Harden and Jalen Green also take part in the fashion video.

It's not the first time Bey's kids have appeared in an Ivy Park campaign. Just last month, Blue crashed her parent's romantic date in an ad for Tiffany & Co. Just like in her cameo for "Halls of Ivy," Blue sported a trendy outfit for the Tiffany ad and easily stole the show.

Bey's new collection will include 89 apparel styles, 11 accessory styles and four footwear selections. The kids collection will include 34 apparel styles. "Halls of Ivy" launches with an exclusive preview on Adidas' website on Dec. 9 before the formal global launch slated for Dec. 10.