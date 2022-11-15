Beyonce and JAY-Z Become the Top 2 GRAMMY Nominees of All Time

Beyoncé and JAY-Z just made GRAMMYs history!

On Tuesday, the Recording Academy announced the nominations for the 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards, and Bey and Jay are now officially tied as the most-nominated artists in GRAMMYs history, with 88 apiece. Beyoncé is also the most awarded woman artist in GRAMMY history, with 28 career wins to-date, and holds the record for most Record of the Year nominations, with eight nods including this year's for "Break My Soul."

Bey earned nine total nods for the upcoming GRAMMYs, with Jay adding on five. If Beyoncé wins three of her nine nominations at the upcoming awards ceremony in February, she will tie the record for most GRAMMY wins of all time. If she wins four, the record will be hers alone.

In addition to Record and Song of the Year for "Break My Soul," Bey also earned an Album of the Year nod for her 2022 masterpiece, Renaissance, Best R&B Performance for "Virgo's Groove," Best Traditional R&B Performance for "Plastic Off the Sofa," Best R&B Song for "Cuff It," and Best Song Written for Visual Media for "Be Alive" from King Richard.

She also earned her first-ever career nominations in the Best Dance/Electronic Recording and Best Dance/Electronic Music Album categories for "Break My Soul" and Renaissance, respectively.

The 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards will take place on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023, at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT and will broadcast and stream live on CBS and Paramount+.