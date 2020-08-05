Betty White to Whip Santa Into Shape for New Lifetime Holiday Film

Betty White will be helping Lifetime celebrate Christmas this year. The TV icon is slated to star in a new holiday movie, in which she “helps whip would-be Santas into shape, spreading the true meaning of Christmas.” Though, all her work as a Santa whisperer leads everyone to wonder if she’s secretly Mrs. Claus.

The upcoming film will mark the 98-year-old star’s first on-screen acting role since making guest appearances on the sitcom Young & Hungry and Fox’s Bones in 2017. She also recently voiced Bitey White in Toy Story 4 and the Disney+ spinoff Forky Asks a Question.

In addition to White’s new movie, Lifetime revealed that this year’s slate of “It’s a Wonderful Lifetime,” which runs from late October through Christmas, will also include Merry Liddle Christmas Wedding, a sequel to Merry Liddle Christmas starring Kelly Rowland, and Mario Lopez playing a single dad in Feliz NaviDad directed by Melissa Joan Hart.

Despite the coronavirus outbreak, which has halted film and TV production around the country, the network revealed its slate of holiday movies are in various stages of production.

The news comes as Lifetime announced that it is working on a third installment of its Harry & Meghan movie franchise, which will about their decision to step back as senior members of the royal family.