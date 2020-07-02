Bethenny Frankel Says Late Ex Dennis Shields 'Would Like' Her New Boyfriend in Birthday Tribute

It's been more than a year since Dennis Shields' shocking, untimely death, but Bethenny Frankel is still remembering her late ex. The 49-year-old former reality star took to Instagram to celebrate Shield's birthday with a sweet series of photos.

"Happy Birthday Dennis," she began. "Thinking of you today and every day."

She went on to talk about the recent tragic death of the NBA star Kobe Bryant, writing, "It’s been tough recently because the world lost another legend and so many innocent lives. You are gone but never will be forgotten. You are missed. You are constantly quoted. You are one of a kind. You are eating multiple Nestle crunch bars, Sprites, and JG Mellon double cheese cheeseburgers in heaven, and now you have an amazing basketball player to watch and bet on up there."

Frankel, who announced her departure from The Real Housewives of New York City last August, also opened up about how her life has changed since Shields' death.

"You would be proud of my decisions and the evolution of my career and my life. You would be so excited about all of the announcements coming soon," she wrote. "You were my biggest cheerleader and were positive about a future for me that I never imagined possible."

She also opened up about her new boyfriend, Paul Bernon, writing, "We are in good hands with Paul, who you would like and respect and vice versa. He looks out for us and is very caring. You always said I would find someone who would take care of me."

Shields died suddenly in August 2018 of a suspected accidental overdose at his home in Trump Tower in New York. However, the cause of death was ruled "undetermined" by the New York City Medical Examiner's office.