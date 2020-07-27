Best New Clothes From Old Navy in July -- Up to 50% Off Jeans and Tees

We couldn't help but notice that Old Navy highlighted over 2,400 new July arrivals on its website, in huge letters. We took the time and started looking through all of them. There is TONS of good stuff.

Old Navy is filled with new arrivals to add to cart now. Most of the new releases are already discounted thanks to the sitewide Old Navy sale. You'll get up to 50% percent off jeans and tees and up to 60% off kids on sale through July 30. Plus, take 25% off your purchase through July 28.

The retailer offers a range of styles in Old Navy stores and online across categories, and the new releases are perfect for summer. Shop dresses, denim, shoes, activewear and more at amazing prices. You'll also find discount offers on graphic tee and sweater options from the brand on the Old Navy website. Old Navy also has protective face masks for adults and kids. Shipping is free on orders of $50 or more. Returns are free on all orders.

Check out ET Style's top picks, below.