Best Face Wash For Acne in 2020

Do you know anyone who hasn’t dealt with breakouts in their life? We don't -- pimples and acne happen to the best of us.

Sometimes acne is caused by seasons changing or hormones; sometimes it's the result of too many nights burning the candle at both ends. Whatever the cause, blemishes are never something you want to see on your face when you look in the mirror.

Fancy skincare devices and products are nice-to-haves, but you don't need them to take care of your skin. Can face wash really make a big difference for your acne since it only stays on your skin for less than a minute? Yes, it really can. Facial cleanser resets your skin so that the active ingredients can work more effectively; this is especially true for acne-prone skin. Dermatologists suggest looking for ingredients like benzoyl peroxide (to help kill acne-causing bacteria), salicylic acid or alpha hydroxy acid such as glycolic or lactic acid (to dissolve dead skin cells and clean out pores). Also look for active ingredients like aloe vera, niacinamide, chamomile and green tea to calm your skin. If your skin tends to dry out quickly, look for a facial wash that has hyaluronic acid or ceramides on the ingredient list to help keep your skin hydrated.

We rounded up some highly effective acne solutions -- including facial cleansers, facial wash and foaming cleansers -- that will quickly work to clear up your breakouts, reduce redness and won’t over-dry your skin (which is often a concern with anti-acne products). Check out our the buying guide for the best face wash for blemishes, ahead.

