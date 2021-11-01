Best Clean Beauty Brands to Try in 2021

New Year, new you, new clean beauty products, right? Absolutely.

After spending the better part of 2020 within the walls of your home, it’s understandable if you’ve taken on the task of bettering your lifestyle. For some of you, that might be in the form of pursuing new goals for 2021 -- such as perfecting your home office situation or your living room fitness game. For others, that could involve some steps towards organizing your life (in which case, we rounded up our favorite books on Amazon focusing on everything from mental health, fitness, career advice and more to help you get there). As for the ones who consider themselves among the beauty-obsessed, there’s a high chance that you’ve opted to clean up your beauty routine -- and not simply by tossing out the old to make room for the new.

Clean beauty is no new concept -- and yet, as the best clean beauty brands continue to rise to the surface, the virtually endless number of options are only getting better. Of course, with so many products to choose from, and in every category of the market, no less, finding the right clean beauty products for you (and knowing what’s, you know, actually clean) is a feat in and of itself. No worries, we’ve done the hard work for you.

ET Style researched the best clean beauty brands on the market to find the ones worth keeping in your beauty closet and shower caddy. So, if you’re looking for new haircare products, a new skincare brand, buzzworthy makeup products, or anything else in the clean beauty realm, we’ve got you covered.

Whether you set out to exclusively use clean skincare products for 2021, want the best personal care products to soothe your sensitive skin or hope to find products that are better for your skin and the environment, there are plenty of options that’ll do just the trick -- without the harmful ingredients you might find in a traditional product.

Ahead, see ET's must-know clean beauty brands for 2021, along with our favorite natural beauty products, to give your daily routine a more sustainable update.

Skincare

Golde

Black-owned beauty and wellness brand Golde knows that good skin starts from within -- which is why it uses superfoods (yes, ingredients you can eat) in its natural beauty products. Plus, its face masks start as powders until you add water to make a natural beauty paste. Not only does this make it flight-friendly, but it also leads to lower carbon emissions during shipment. Hello, smaller carbon footprint!

Golde

Golde

>Golde

This powder-to-gel face mask only includes four superfood ingredients. Once you use this, you'll see a nice, healthy glow on your skin.

Tata Harper Skincare

If you've been keeping a pulse on clean beauty brands, odds are you've come across the luxury beauty brand, Tata Harper. The brand's founder and namesake launched after finding a lack of 100% natural products, so she decided to make them herself. Among the brand's products, you'll find resurfacing masks, moisturizers, makeup, and more -- including its celebrity-approved daily cleanser.

Tata Harper Skincare

Nordstrom

>Tata Harper Skincare

This daily exfoliating cleanser from Tata Harper -- which is a favorite among stars like Kate Hudson -- buffs your skin with BHA and apricot microspheres, leaving you with bright and smooth skin after every wash.

Farmacy

Farm-to-skin beauty brand Farmacy creates earth-friendly products that are also good for your skin. The line of gentle but effective products features natural ingredients and antioxidants, making it a cult-favorite among beauty lovers everywhere.

Farmacy

Sephora

>Farmacy

Those of you who love a good serum will love Farmacy's Honeymoon Glow product, which will clarify, hydrate, and resurface your skin while you sleep.

Alder New York

To create the best natural beauty products, Alder New York works with dermatologists and herbalists, using vegan ingredients that'll lead you to feel your best yet. Plus, with simple products such as an everyday cleanser, an everyday serum and a brightening face mask, the brand's approach to skin care will feel easy and accessible.

Alder New York

Amazon

>Alder New York

Have sensitive skin? Alder's cleanser features a low dosage of glycolic acid -- which means you'll get a healthy dose of exfoliation without irritating grains or other textures.

Makeup

RMS Beauty

RMS Beauty has become a household name in the clean beauty world, and there's good reason. The beauty brand develops its products with raw, food-grade and organic ingredients with minimal heat. As a result, each item features a packed list of enzymes, vitamins, antioxidants, and other skin-friendly benefits.

RMS Beauty

Follain

>RMS Beauty

RMS Beauty's best-selling Luminizer will be the highlighter you need for any occasion. Whether you want to go all-out with your makeup look or you just need an added glow, this coconut oil-based product will melt at the touch of your skin and melt on the surface for an ethereal, pearlescent sheen.

Tower 28 Beauty

Tower 28 Beauty's founder, who struggled with eczema, created her brand when she couldn't good, clean beauty products that wouldn't irritate her sensitive skin. As a result, she's developed a vegan, cruelty-free, hypoallergenic beauty line that have caught the beauty world by storm with products like its best-selling Lip Jelly lip glosses or SOS Daily Rescue Facial Spray.

Tower 28 Beauty

REVOLVE

>Tower 28 Beauty

Want to tap into your inner '90s beauty trends? This semi-sheer, non-sticky brown lip gloss gives just the right amount of pigment.

Ilia

Ilia Beauty takes a skincare approach to its cosmetics. You know what that means: every time you're applying one of the clean beauty brand's products to your face, you're treating yourself to potent ingredients that protect your skin from any toxins in the environment.

ILIA Beauty

ILIA Beauty

>ILIA Beauty

Whether you swipe this multi-use pigmented stick across your cheeks or dab the color onto your lips, there's no doubt Ilia's Multi-Stick will be one of your most-used products.

Kosas

Cruelty-free beauty brand Kosas has become a favorite among beauty lovers everywhere thanks to its lightweight, clean beauty products. From its best-selling lipsticks and lip oils to its tinted oil foundation, the brand offers a collection of easy-to-use products perfect for everyday occasions and beyond.

Kosas

Nordstrom

>Kosas

Amp up your mascara game with this clean option from Kosas, which is made using hair care actives to leave you with big, voluminous, fluffy lashes.

Roen

Those of you looking to take their clean beauty products in a glamour-induced direction will fall in love with Roen, which has a collection filled with sleek makeup -- including shimmering eyeshadows. Reach for these products any time you want to create a statement, whether it's on the side of bold or not.

ROEN

REVOLVE

>ROEN

ROEN's shimmer gold eyeshadow will add a touch of shimmer to any beauty look. If you want to get the most out of it, combine the clean beauty product with your highlighter to create the ultimate glow.

Body

Necessaire

At Necessaire, your body is just as important as your face. The body care and sexual care products are a minimalist's dream with sleek bottles and no-BS formulas that enhance the health of the skin with clean, non-toxic ingredients. Plus, the company is committed to sustainable packaging, using 85% post-consumer waste boxes and 100% recyclable paper for boxes and shippers.

Necessaire

Sephora

>Necessaire

Those of you looking for a clean body wash made without toxic chemicals will love this soap from Necessaire, which also comes in sustainable packaging.

Alo Yoga

Stepping away from the toxic chemicals found in most body products, activewear brand Alo Yoga expanded into the beauty sphere with natural beauty products. These clean products feature botanical ingredients including amla, which will calm your skin while also building collagen for a healthy, post-workout glow.

Alo Yoga

Alo Yoga

>Alo Yoga

This body lotion from activewear brand Alo is jam-packed with natural ingredients such as shea butter, meadowfoam seed oil, and the antioxidant amla, which boosts skin cell regeneration.

Native

Though the clean beauty brand has a line of products for all areas of wellness -- including toothpaste, bar soap and body wash, Native's best-selling product is undoubtedly its 100% deodorant, which is made without aluminum. And for those who have sensitive skin, the brand also makes a formula with you in mind.

Native

Amazon

>Native

An aluminum-free deodorant that smells good, won't irritate your skin, and keeps you dry? Sign us up.

Hair Care

Briogeo

New York-based hair care company Briogeo is a 6-free brand, which means all of its products are made without harmful ingredients, including sulfates, parabens, phthalates, and synthetic colors. And, if you want to know exactly what's in your products, the brand includes a percentage breakdown of each of its naturally derived ingredients on its packaging.

Briogeo

Amazon

>Briogeo

Protect your strands from high temperatures and heat damage with this blow-dry cream, which includes essential oils to hydrate and protect your hair from tools that go up to 425 degrees.

Vegamour

Vegamour's shampoo and conditioner include the brand's own Karmatin, its chemical-free, vegan keratin. The 100% vegan, clean and color-safe brand also uses marula oil, murumuru butter and ximenia oil to condition and hydrate your hair with every wash, leaving you with silky, smooth locks.

Vegamour

Vegamour

>Vegamour

Once you start using Vegamour's shampoo and conditioner, you'll find your hair stronger, shinier, and healthier.

Public Goods

Subscription-based clean beauty retailer Public Goods offers a near-endless variety of clean products, ranging from hair, skin and body to household cleaning products and groceries. Grab yourself a set of the brand's refillable shampoo and conditioner, which have been two customer favorites thanks to their formulas, which include natural, healthy ingredients.

Public Goods

Public Goods

>Public Goods

This clean shampoo features an array of natural ingredients that'll leave your hair clean without feeling stripped of its natural oils. Plus, it harbors fragrant notes of orange, geranium, cinnamon, and more. Once you run out, stock up on that brand's refill packets to reduce your waste.

Tools & Accessories

Dieux

Dieux may have only just joined the beauty industry, but it's already proven to be a game-changing name to know, making a strong case for reusable beauty products. A favorite new product of editors and beauty influencers alike, the brand's Forever Eye Masks have consistently sold out -- proving that the brand has some staying power (no pun intended).

Dieux

Dieux

>Dieux

Any time you want to use these, pop these into the fridge for a few minutes to cool them down. Then, combined with your favorite serum, gel, or cream, stick them to your face for a depuffing session as everything soaks into your skin. Trust us, you'll be getting so much out of these with every use.

Croon

Ditch the beauty waste and opt for the ready-to-use reusable pads from Croon, which will do all the hard work for you when you add water. These machine-washable, microfiber pads, which require no additional makeup remover, will be one of the easiest things to incorporate into your greener beauty routine.

Croon

Anthropologie

>Croon

These reusable makeup removing pads will keep you from producing excess waste during your beauty routine. Simply throw them into the laundry when they need a wash, and they're good as new!