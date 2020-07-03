Best Celebrity Shoe Collections for 2020 -- From Jennifer Lopez to Rihanna to Selena Gomez

Launching a shoe line is a rite of passage for any stylish celebrity -- and the latest to join the club is Jennifer Lopez, who will debut her J.Lo Jennifer Lopez collection at DSW this spring.

Lopez joins stars like Gigi Hadid, Selena Gomez, Rihanna and Sarah Jessica Parker, all of whom have channeled their talents into fun pumps, stylish sneakers, strappy sandals, chic booties and more. Guys like Justin Timberlake and, most recently, J. Cole have branched out into men's footwear as well.

There are really no rules when it comes to celeb shoe collaborations. Some are full-fledged lines with new releases each season, such as Gomez's deal with Puma, while others are one-off collabs -- when they're gone, they're gone. A few with potential have disappeared seemingly overnight (RIP Daya by Zendaya), and then there are surprise hits, like Post Malone's instantly sold out Crocs.

Below, we've rounded up the best celebrity shoes available right now. (And no, we haven't forgotten two major Adidas collabs -- neither Kanye West's Yeezy nor Beyoncé's Ivy Park line are currently in stock.)

Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed, by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer.