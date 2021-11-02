Best Buy's Presidents' Day Deals: Up to 60% Off Exercise Equipment, Appliances & More

If there's any time of year to shop for your home, it's Presidents Day Weekend. From major savings on fresh new mattresses to home appliances, kitchen gadgets and decor, brands and retailers across the board are taking the holiday to mark down items big and small just for you to upgrade your space -- including Best Buy (aka your destination for all your gadget needs).

Perhaps you've already started your shopping for the long weekend, stocking up on marked-down home goods to make your at-home lifestyle exactly how you want it. But just in case you want to add some new tech to your cart, Best Buy has some of the best deals out there.

From smaller gadgets to up your daily routine to larger appliances like washing machines and smart refrigerators -- not to mention everyday tech (including Apple's iPad and Airpod Pros) and an exercise bike among other fitness gear -- the tech retailer has just what you're looking for to make 2021 one of your best years yet.

Small Appliances

If you haven't had the chance to get yourself an air fryer, now's the time.

$60 AT BEST BUY (REGULARLY $140)

Upgrade your at-home coffee bar with this sleek option from Keurig, which is available for $40 off.

$130 AT BEST BUY (REGULARLY $170)

Create meals for the whole family with this multifunction pressure cooker -- which features 12 preset programs to choose from.

$60 AT BEST BUY (REGULARLY $120)

Let this machine do the vacuuming for you as you do other things around the house (or out of it). Samsung's robot vacuum uses visionary mapping to adapt to the floors of your home, so it'll get every corner of the space.

$250 AT BEST BUY (REGULARLY $500)

Large Appliances

Now's a better time than any to get a new (roomier) fridge to hold all your food.

$1700 AT BEST BUY (REGULARLY $2070)

Looking for a new, high-efficiency washer for your laundry? LG's washer takes the guesswork out of your loads using AI technology to select the perfect settings based on fabric texture and load size.

$800 AT BEST BUY (REGULARLY $1000)

Want to give your home the full smart house experience? When you knock twice, LG's French InstaView Door-in-Door reveals what's inside without the need to open the door to check its stock.

$3300 AT BEST BUY (REGULARLY $4200)

Mobile & Audio

Save $50 on these Bluetooth earbuds from Apple, which have active noise cancellation.

$200 AT BEST BUY (REGULARLY $250)

Get yourself an Apple iPad for $30 off during Best Buy's Presidents Day sale.

$300 AT BEST BUY (REGULARLY $330)

Beats by Dr. Dre's noise cancelling headphones make listening to music a fully immersive experience -- and a stylish one, too.

$170 AT BEST BUY (REGULARLY $300)

Televisions

Streaming your favorite content is easy with Toshiba's Smart FireTV Edition television, which is compatible with popular virtual assistants and includes USB and HDMI ports.

$320 AT BEST BUY ($380)

Looking to outfit your smaller spaces with a quality TV? Look no further, this 24" option from Insignia has built-in WiFi to stream your shows and movies wirelessly.

$100 AT BEST BUY (REGULARLY $150)

Create an immersive viewing experience and save on this flatscreen television, which has built-in Chromecast so you can stream straight from your smartphone.

$350 AT BEST BUY (REGULARLY $400)

Fitness

For those who have gotten into rowing workouts, NordicTrack's machine includes speakers with an auxiliary port so you can listen to music or watch videos without any additional complications.

$800 AT BEST BUY (REGULARLY $1299)

Up your at-home workout game with this upright exercise bike, which features Bluetooth connectivity and app-based tracking to reach your fitness goals.

$700 AT BEST BUY (REGULARLY $1200)

Get your miles in every day with this treadmill, which has personalized coaching and streaming entertainment on a 7" console.

$1599 AT BEST BUY (REGULARLY $2399)