Best Beauty, Fashion and Home Deals This Week

Online deals are continuing to roll out for the summer, which means there are a lot of ways to save big on fashion, beauty and home products.

It's like Cyber Week all over again with online discounts across the entire site or deals on select items from go-to shopping destinations such as Adidas, Steve Madden, Nordstrom, Charlotte Tilbury and more. Now's the time to score new sandals for summer or stock up on moisturizer if you're running low while they're discounted.

Many big brands are having sales, but it is also a great opportunity to support small and mid-size businesses during this uncertain time.

Scroll through the best deals happening now.

Clothing and Accessories

Adidas

Up to 30% off at adidas.com

AllSaints

Up to 50% off sale items. Free shipping on orders over $250.

Backcountry

Up to 30% off the North Face, Columbia, Under Armour and more for Father's Day. Free shipping on orders over $50 and free returns.

Chicos

Take 40% off your purchase with code 29238.

Cotton On

50% to 70% off outlet sale styles. Free shipping on orders of $40 or more. Free returns.

Eloquii

Take 40% off your purchase with code SUMMERTIME. Shop $25 tops and $35 dresses and swim. Free shipping on orders over $125.

Janie and Jack

Up to 60% off sale items. Free shipping on orders over $100.

Kate Spade

Shop the Surprise Sale deals to score deals through June 27 with free shipping; these items are final sale. Check out ET Style's favorite picks.

Levi's

Extra 40% off sale styles with the code HELLOSUMMER. Free shipping when you spend $100 or more.

Old Navy

Up to 50% off everything. Free shipping on orders of $25 or more.

PacSun

Up to 40% off sitewide. Free shipping and returns.

PrettyLittleThing

Get 50% off everything with code GIMME50.

Shein

Take $5 off orders $59+ and $10 off orders $99+ with the code HEATWAVE20.

Splendid

Online warehouse sale: styles from $19 to $59. Splendid is sending care packages to frontline workers fighting COVID-19; nominate a friend or family member.

Spanx

Enjoy new markdowns, weekly flash deals and free shipping. No code needed. Spanx founder Sara Blakely is donating $5 million to female entrepreneurs as part of the Red Backpack Fund to help their businesses, families and employees. Check out ET Style's favorite picks.

Staud

Up to 65% off sale styles. Staud is donating 10% of all sales for the month of June to the Color Of Change, an organization that designs campaigns to end racism.

Stuart Weitzman

50% off new summer sandals and more. Free shipping and returns.

Tory Burch

Up to 40% off bags, shoes, clothing and accessories. Free shipping.

Universal Standard

Capsules are 25% off. Free shipping and returns.

Accessories

Dr. Scholl's Shoes

50% off select sandals and free shipping with the code TIMEFORSUN.

GlassesUSA

Buy one, get one free for both eyeglasses and sunglasses (can include one premium pair). Free shipping and returns.

Quay

Get 15% off any two or more frames with code LUCKY15.

Sole Society

30% off full-price and sale items with the code SUMMER30. Free shipping on orders over $50.

Steve Madden

Take 60% off select items with code SPRING60, 50% off with code SPRING50 and 40% off with code SPRING40. Exclusions may apply. Free shipping on orders of $50 or more.

Sunglass Hut

20% off select styles. Free two-day shipping and free returns.

Swarovski

Up to 50% off sale items. Free shipping.

TOMS

25% off almost everything with the code SUNSHINE. The footwear brand is donating one-third of net profits to their COVID-19 Global Giving Fund, supporting partners on the frontline of the health crisis.

Vince Camuto

Up to 75% off select styles. Free shipping on orders over $50.

Zales

Up to 40% off on jewelry. Take an extra 20% off select clearance. Free shipping.

Clothing, Accessories and Beauty

Bloomingdale's

Take 30% off labeled items. Loyallists get a $25 reward card for every $100 spent on select items.

JCPenney

Up to 50% off brands you love and extra 30% off with the code FAMILY19.

Beauty

Charlotte Tilbury

Up to 22% off on makeup and skincare kits. No code needed. Free shipping and returns.

Kate Somerville

Buy one full size UncompliKated SPF ($38) and get a second one free when you use promo code SPFGIFT; this offer is valid through June 15. Also, receive Kate's DeliKate Minis (a $65 value) when you spend $120. Shipping and returns are free.

SioBeauty

Get an additional 20% off your first 3 subscription orders with code SUMMERSAVE.

SkinStore

Up to 25% off your order with the code COUNTDOWN.

T3

Save on Tools of the Month, including discounts on the Singlepass Curl and the Featherweight Compact hair dryer. Enjoy free shipping.

Swim

Jade Swim

20% off sitewide and free domestic shipping. Discount applied at checkout.

La Porte Swim

Bikinis and separates start at $10 and one-pieces start at $35. La Porte will donate 50% of all sales to the Minnesota Freedom Fund and the NAACP to fight racism.

Home

Allswell

20% off bedding with code DADS20.

Boutique Rugs

60% off flash sale rugs with the code FLASH60. Free shipping.

BrüMate

Up to 45% off all Winesulator sets through June 15.

Delilah Home

Up to 70% off and receive free freight on orders over $100.

Overstock

70% off thousands of items and free shipping.

Target

Save up to 25% on home items.

