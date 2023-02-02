Bengals' Joe Mixon Has Warrant Issued By Cincinnati Police For Aggravated Menacing

An arrest warrant has been issued for Joe Mixon. On Thursday, Cincinnati police issued a warrant for aggravated menacing for the 26-year-old Bengals running back, ET confirmed.

The warrant, which ET obtained, claims that, on Jan. 21, Mixon "did knowingly point a firearm" at a woman while stating, "You should be popped in the face. I should shoot you. The police [can't] get me."

The complaint, which ET also obtained, claims Mixon did knowingly cause the alleged victim to believe that he would cause her "serious physical harm," which is a misdemeanor of the first degree.

In response to the warrant, the Bengals issued a statement to local channel WLWT.

"The club is aware misdemeanor charges have been raised against Joe Mixon," the statement read. "The club is investigating the situation and will not comment further at this time."

Mixon has yet to be arrested, WLWT reports.

ET has reached out to Mixon, the NFL and the Cincinnati Police Department for comment.

Mixon's agent, Peter Schaffer, tells ET he expects the charges to be dropped tomorrow morning. He adds that people jump to conclusions and he really feels like the police officers have to be held to a higher standard.

In 2017, Mixon was drafted by the Cincinnati Bengals in the second round. He has since spent his entire NFL career with the team.