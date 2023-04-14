Ben Affleck Details Just How Bad of a Roommate Matt Damon Was

Ben Affleck and Matt Damon might be childhood best friends and longtime collaborators, but that doesn't mean that they loved living together.

Affleck was a guest on Thursday's episode of The Late Late Show With James Corden, and he opened up about Damon as a roommate.

"Matt's a beautiful guy. I love him. He's my best friend. He's been great to me my whole life. He's a brilliant guy. I would not suggest living with him," the 50-year-old Oscar winner quipped.

Affleck explained his disclaimer noting that 52-year-old Damon "never paid a bill" and "has an ability to block things out."

"I think that's why he's such a great actor because he can just focus," Affleck shared of Damon. "One of the things he blocks out is that when you finish with something, it has to be washed or thrown away."

Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Affleck -- who lived with Damon and his brother, Casey Affleck, for years -- noted that he and his sibling decided to try an experiment where they didn't clean up after their roommate.

"We're just gonna wait and see how long he will go before he gets up and goes, 'God, I'm covered in garbage!'" Ben shared, noting that they went two weeks without touching the apartment.

He recalled that one day they came home to find Damon playing a video game "in the middle of the living room just surrounded by concentric circles of garbage -- pizza boxes. I look down at this sushi thing that's like a week-and-a-half old and there's maggots."

After that, the Affleck brothers gave up on their experiment, declaring, "We cannot beat you!"

Affleck added of Damon, who is married to Luciana Barroso, "God bless his wife, Lucy. There's a place for you in heaven."

Jokes aside, Damon recently spoke with ET's Kevin Frazier about working with Affleck.

"We grew up together," Damon shared. "We see the world in really similar ways and it makes working together really easy."