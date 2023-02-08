Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Were Well Aware of His GRAMMYs Meme, Awards Show Seat Filler Says

Ben Affleck may have looked aloof sitting next to Jennifer Lopez at Sunday night's GRAMMY Awards in Los Angeles, but according to a seat filler who sat next to the couple, the actor couldn't have been more lovey-dovey with J.Lo.

A woman who goes by @almostanna on TikTok recalled the once-in-a-lifetime experience in a two-minute video she posted on the social media platform. Anna said Affleck, 50, was fully aware that he had become an instant meme on social media thanks to his less-than-thrilled facial expressions caught by cameras.

"J.Lo showed Ben Affleck the phone and was like, 'Oh my god, honey, look at this meme circulating about you,' and he was like, 'Oh god, this again,'" Anna says on her TikTok video. "Like, he knew during the performance that he was a meme. Like he knew, and he also chose just not to change his expression. I love how unbothered that is. So, I know that she was like on her phone and saw it and was like, 'Honey, this is so funny, look at this,' and he was like, 'Jesus Christ.'"

While it may have looked like Affleck wanted to be anywhere but at the GRAMMYs, Anna says he and the singer were very much into each other.

"They were super lovey-dovey, like, their hands were always intertwined," she said. "Like, I don't know how to describe it but they just were, so it wasn't like, 'Oh my god, this is going to lead to divorce.' They were cute."

Anna also appeared on the Cliffo and Bronte podcast and shared more about her seat-filling experience, adding that Affleck laughed off the meme. She also said Dwayne Johnson was the only celebrity who talked directly to them. She said that, after Johnson got up and she swooped in to fill his seat, the actor turned to her and jokingly said, "You better not talk to them," referring to Affleck and Lopez, who was seen wearing leggings on Tuesday that read, "My voice is heard."

Following the viral moment, ET spoke with forensic lipreader Jeremy Freeman, who provided insight into the conversation.

"I believe when Ben Affleck whispered into... Jennifer Lopez's ear, she replied with, 'Stop. Look more friendly. Look motivated,'" Freeman told ET. "[Then] she turned away and Ben Affleck shuttered uncomfortably... and [said], 'I might.'"

A source also revealed to ET why Affleck wasn't his usual self.

"Jen and Ben had a fun date night out at the GRAMMYs, but they have both been very busy working on several projects, and Ben was feeling tired," the source said. "He wanted to go and support Jen, but he wasn't his usual self."

"Jen had a great time and wanted Ben to be excited to be there, but she understood where he was coming from," the source added. "Jen knows Ben is a great husband and they still made sure to have a good night together."

The source noted that Lopez "knows how supportive Ben is towards her and her work, but also gets that Ben is more of a homebody, and it isn't his thing to be out at events all the time."