Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas Get Cozy During Beach Stroll in Costa Rica

There's no denying there's a spark between Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas.

The 47-year-old actor and the Knives Out star were photographed getting very cozy as they enjoyed a barefoot stroll on a beach in Costa Rica on Tuesday. In photos obtained by Daily Mail, de Armas, 31, wearing a burnt orange dress, nuzzles up to Affleck, who dons a blue graphic tee and black shorts. The photos show Affleck putting his arm around the actress' waist as they lean in close for a kiss.

At one point during their romantic walk, Affleck took photos of de Armas, as she smiled back at him.

The two actors, who co-star in the upcoming film Deep Water, have been fueling romance rumors all week. The two were also seen vacationing together in Havana, Cuba, where fans snapped pics and videos of them at a clothing store.

A fan, @any_kurnikova, who took a selfie with Affleck and shared it on Instagram told ET last Friday that they showed no PDA, saying, “They looked like friends, but who knows.”

However in another group pic, the two looked extra close.

An eyewitness also told ET, "I’m sitting on the floor of the domestic Costa Rica terminal I see a couple come through a very small security making out like arms draped. As soon as I saw him I knew it was Ben."

"They were being very openly affectionate," the eyewitness added. The pair was also photographed together going through a security check at the airport.

Affleck and de Armas co-star in Deep Water, a psychological thriller that follows a well-to-do husband who, after allowing his wife to have affairs in order to avoid a divorce, becomes a prime suspect in the disappearance of her lovers.

ET spoke with de Armas while she was promoting Knives Out, where she opened up about working with Affleck. "It's pretty exciting. I don't think I've ever done anything like it, and it's a genre that I have never played," she shared. "And with Adrian Lyne, who's the master of that genre. I love Ben, and everything's going well, but it's too soon to even know what it's going to be like."

While promoting his new movie, The Way Back, Affleck revealed to ET what he's looking for in his next relationship.

