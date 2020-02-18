‘Below Deck’ Star Kate Chastain Leaving the Series for ‘Land Based Role’

Kate Chastain is leaving Bravo series, Below Deck, and the reality star made the announcement in royal style on Monday!

Chastain took to Instagram to share a photo of herself with the words, “Live your best life,” written on top, alongside a caption which mimicked Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s announcement that they were stepping down from royal duties.

“After many months of reflection and internal discussions, I have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new land based role,” Chastain wrote. “I intend to step back as a senior member of the Below Deck Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support His Majesty Andy Cohen”

In January, Harry and Meghan released a mirroring official statement about their royal exit, reading, “After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution. We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen.”

Chastain’s exit comes following six seasons as the Chief Stewardess on the series, which chronicles a group of people living on-board a yacht. The show aired its season seven reunion just minutes before Chastain’s announcement.

Many viewers expressed their disappointment at the news, with one responding, “Ok so basically there’s no point in watching anymore is what your saying?”

Another wrote, “The seas will never be the same. But I expect to see you on your new show ‘Land-Based Kate’. 🙏🏻💕.”

However, the news didn’t shock some fans, given that the Florida native had experienced conflict with castmates in season seven.

During one episode, she appeared at odds with almost everyone on-board. "I already feel like the entire crew hates me," she said in ET's exclusive preview clip.

She also discussed being so frustrated that it led to a "mother effin walk off" while talking to ET in November.

