Bella Hadid Turns 26: See Her Friends and Family's Birthday Tributes

Happiest of days to the birthday girl! Bella Hadid turned 26 on Sunday, and was showered with love by her famous friends and family.

The fashion model and aspiring actress was celebrated enthusiastically by her mother, Yolanda Hadid, who commemorated the special day with a long series of photos on her Instagram story that took fans on an emotional journey of Bella's life.

The photo series began with adorable baby pics, and then shared different moments through Bella's childhood, as she went to school, into her teens, and up to now.

"26 years ago i gave birth to this little peanut, my forever baby girl," Yolanda captioned a sweet photo of herself and a newborn Bella.

Yolanda Hadid/Instagram

Hadid shared small, heartfelt captions along with each of the dozens of photos, including one baby photo of Bella beaming, which she captioned, "Your smile makes me smile."

She also posted another of baby Bella sleeping next to Yolanda, over which she wrote, "My most snugglish & favorite sleeping partner." Another pic of a slightly older Bella featured the caption, "Too cute for words."

Yolanda Hadid/Instagram

Yolanda Hadid/Instagram

Yolanda Hadid/Instagram

She also posted a cute photo of Bell and her older sister, Gigi Hadid, 27, as they shared a hug as teenagers.

"Sisters are a girls best friend," the proud mom captioned the pic.

Yolanda Hadid/Instagram

Meanwhile, Bella's father, Mohamed Hadid, posted a slideshow to Instagram, which included a celebratory montage video for the cover, as well as a number of baby pics, and photos of Bella at a protest march.

"Princess of Nazareth birthday day. Fearless. Loving caring to all man/woman kind," he wrote. "Defending the human rights every where. Defending her home land Palestine. Deeply rooted .. she cries when they cry .. .. happy birthday our fighter for our dignity."

"We appreciate you so much as a parent and as a Palestinian refugee from birth. You are a queen in your industry," he added.

Bella's younger brother, 23-year-old Anwar Hadid, kept his birthday post to just one photo -- a shot of himself and Bella walking down a street -- but shared a sweet message.

"@Bellahadid love u sister happiest birthday 2 you!!! you are the best person on earth!!!!! OUR SHINING [star]. I'll go to war for you :)" Anwar wrote. "Thank you for loving all people unconditionally its really a special gift you have and youve been like that since you were a baby."

Anwar Hadid/Instagram

Many of Bella's famous friends and fashion world collaborators shared sweet messages as well, including Halsey, who posted a photo of herself and Bella hugging at a star-studded event.

"Happy birthday bellsssss!" the singer wrote. "It's your world we're all just living in it."

Halsey/Instagram

See how some of her friends and fellow fashion stars celebrated her on her big day:

Alana Hadid/Instagram

Emma Wyman/Instagram

Fara Homidi/Instagram

Joe Holder/Instagram

Lori Harvey/Instagram

Rai/Instagram

Check out the video below for more exciting news about the beautiful birthday girl!