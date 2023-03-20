Bella Hadid Celebrates Five Months of Sobriety While Partying in Las Vegas

Celebrating a milestone in style. Bella Hadid is commemorating five months of sobriety with a lavish night out in Las Vegas.

The 26-year-old supermodel hit up Sin City -- arguably a place where most people go to drink and gamble in equal measure -- but made sure fans knew she wasn't going to be playing the slots with a cocktail in her hand.

Hadid took to TikTok and her Instagram stories to celebrate being sober for nearly half a year, and captioned a video of her dancing, "5 months no alcohol today."

Bella Hadid/Instagram

Hadid also shared some snapshots from her night out, where she stunned in a figure-hugging little black dress as she danced the night away and gambled a bit.

Bella Hadid/Instagram

Hadid also shared some snaps of a can of Kin Euphorics, a non-alcoholic alternative to booze, which she co-founded in 2021, and brought with her to party with while hanging out in Vegas.

Hadid previously opened up about how, in late 2021 and early 2022, she'd previously given up drinking because she found it difficult to "control" herself around intoxicants.

"I have done my fair share of drinking," Hadid told InStyle in January 2022. "I loved alcohol and it got to the point where even I started to, you know, cancel nights out that I felt like I wouldn't be able to control myself."

She also said at the time that she didn't plan on drinking much in the future, sharing, "I don't feel the need because I know how it will affect me at 3 in the morning when I wake up with horrible anxiety thinking about that one thing I said five years ago when I graduated high school. There's just this never-ending effect of, essentially, you know, pain and stress over those few drinks that didn't really do much, you know?"