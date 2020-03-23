Behati Prinsloo Shuts Down Pregnancy Rumors After Daughter Accidentally Shares Pic Resembling Ultrasound

Behati Prinsloo is a proud mom of two for the time being.

The Victoria's Secret model found herself shutting down pregnancy rumors on Monday, after fans thought she had posted an ultrasound on Instagram. After the black-and-white image had people sending Prinsloo their congratulations, she set the record straight: she's not expecting baby No. 3, and the photo was one her 3-year-old daughter had taken of her sweatpants.

"Guys. This is not an ultrasound lol," Prinsloo shared. "Dusty got hold of my phone and somehow posted this picture from my photo library i thought it was weird and cool and left it up. But everyone is now congratulating me on my 3rd pregnancy 😂 it’s a close up of my black and white splatter sweat pants!"

Prinsloo shares two daughters -- 3-year-old Dusty and 2-year-old Gio -- with husband Adam Levine. In a May 2019 interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the supermodel revealed she and Levine don't agree on how many kids they want.

"Adam wants five," Prinsloo shared. "I thought I wanted five, but now I think maybe, like, three or four."

"Adam can't have everything," she joked of changing her mind. "I'm carrying them."

