Becky G and Fiancé Sebastian Lletget Focusing on Careers Over Wedding Planning (Exclusive)

Becky G is enjoying being engaged, and gearing up for an exciting new chapter in her life and career.

The singer walked the carpet at the 2023 Billboard Women in Music awards gala in Los Angeles on Wednesday and spoke with ET's Deidre Behar about her recent engagement to FC Dallas soccer player Sebastian Lletget.

After flashing her shiny new sparkler, Becky G -- who stunned in a semi-sheer black and cobalt ensemble -- explained the reason she decided to rock a black veil at the event.

"Why not? I mean honestly, this was a piece, this dress, when I put it on. I was like, 'Wow, this feels great!'" she explained. "Once I gave it my own twist and I Beckified, it [really] felt right."

Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Becky and Sebastian -- who began dating in 2016 -- announced their engagement back in December. However, the songstress explained that they aren't in any rush to walk down the aisle or even start planning the whole affair.

"This is a very busy year on the BG agenda," Becky shared. "And my man is in season, officially, so we are in focus, career mode, supporting each other."

"I think, also, I really want to enjoy being engaged," she added. "Because it happened and I really genuinely didn't know -- everyone was like, 'You knew this was coming!' I was like, 'I swear to God, I had no idea!' So I'm still kind of like in that cloud nine of it all."

That being said, Becky has still given the eventual wedding some thought and explained three things that she feels are must-haves at her nuptials.

"We both love mariachi. Which is funny. because he's Argentinian and so he didn't necessarily grow up listening to, like, original Mexican music, like mariachi. But he loves it! He really does. He's an honorary Mexican, for sure."

Becky explained that food is very important as well, sharing, "a good asado for sure! Can't miss. And our family of course."

As for Becky's big night at the Billboard Women in Music awards ceremony, the artist -- who was the Music Impact honoree at Wednesday's star-studded gala -- said she feels a connection and symbolic significance to the event.

"Well, to every new beginning there is an ending right? Closure? And I think that for me, I turn 26 tomorrow, it's my birthday tomorrow, and it feels very symbolic to be here at this event for the first time," she shared. "It's my first time at this event and to be receiving such an impactful Impact Award, and to be born and raised in Inglewood like I'd be crazy to not acknowledge like this is."

"I was literally born down the street at a hospital that doesn't exist anymore," she continued. "There's just something really complete about the moment I'm in right now and I'm very grateful for that, for sure. I think God's definitely taking care of me, so I'm thankful."