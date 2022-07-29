Beaming Dad Michael Bublé Sings, Gets Choked Up as Son Noah Plays Piano: 'So Proud of My Guy'

The music gene runs strong in Michael Bublé's family! The "Higher" singer shared a sweet video to social media on Thursday, showing off his son, Noah's, skills on the piano while he sings along -- and nearly breaks down crying along the way.

"Noah surprised me after I was away on tour. He worked so hard to learn this song. So proud of my guy," Bublé wrote on a video of his son, 8, playing his single, "I'll Never Not Love You." Bublé happily sings along, absolutely beaming with pride and becoming audibly choked up at multiple points.

"More talent in his little fingers than I have in my whole body," Bublé captioned the heart-melting clip.

Noah is the firstborn child for Bublé and wife Luisana Lopilato and has made a miraculous recovery after being diagnosed with liver cancer in 2016.

"I think life sort of teaches you these hard lessons sometimes," Bublé, who put his career on hold following Noah's diagnosis, revealed to ET Canada in 2018. "Part of that lesson is that it allowed me to really have perspective, and to really enjoy more than I ever have in my life. I enjoy the small things.”

When ET spoke with Bublé later that year, he gave even more insight on how difficult Noah's diagnosis was on the family.

"What my family and I have been through, it would be impossible to not have an effect on everything I do," he shared. "I think people out there have no idea how their compassion and their love, their empathy and prayers for my family and I meant as much as they did."

The Bublés are currently expecting their fourth child, a daughter, revealing the happy news in the singer's "I'll Never Not Love You" music video earlier this year.

In an interview with ET on the Billboard Music Awards red carpet, the couple revealed some of their favorite potential baby names.

"I like Amelia," Bublé said, with Lopilato noting that she also likes the name Cielo, and both sharing that they think Lucia would be a good option as well.

"It has to be good in English and Spanish, so it’s hard," Lopilato said.

The couple has been married since 2011 and, in addition to Noah, are also parents to son Elias and daughter Vida.