Barbie Ferreira Responds to Theories About Kat's Screen Time in 'Euphoria' Season 2 (Exclusive)

While season 2 of Euphoria largely received critical acclaim from fans and critics alike, there was some pushback on the HBO series, especially surrounding the lack of screen time for one of its ensemble stars, Barbie Ferreira. While attending an FYC event for the Emmy-winning drama at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, the 25-year-old star spoke with ET’s Denny Directo about theories over her absence.

“There’s a huge cast,” Ferreira said, noting that at the panel for the series alone, there were 10 of its stars present compared to the eight episodes in season 2. “So, we’ll see everyone. Everyone gets their time.”

After having a larger role in season 1 as Kat Hernandez, a high school student who explores her sexuality by starring in her own online videos and eventually starts dating classmate Ethan Daley (Austin Abrams), Ferreira’s presence was notably reduced in season 2. And over the course of the few episodes she appeared in, Kat seemed to go against the progress she made as she struggled with her body image and ended up gaslighting Ethan into breaking up with her.

As a result, there was lots of online speculation about why Kat’s story line was significantly reduced compared to season 1 with The Daily Beast reporting that Ferreira and series creator Sam Levinson had a falling out on set.

During the season, in an interview with New York Magazine, the actress explained that “Kat’s journey this season is a little more internal and a little mysterious to the audience. She is secretly going through a lot of existential crises.”

But it wasn’t until after season 2 ended that she addressed the on-set rumors head on. “I've seen so many different things and a lot of it is untrue and some of it's kind of like mundane little things,” she told Insider.

Meanwhile, Abrams addressed concerns over the direction of Kat and Ethan’s relationship and what fans felt like was little screen time dedicated to the two characters by saying he was “just thankful for where it’s gone.” As for getting to work with Ferreira, the actor has nothing but praise for his co-star. “She’s a great actor and I feel like we have good chemistry with each other,” he said.

Meanwhile, Euphoria has been renewed for season 3, with the entire cast expected to return. As for what’s going to happen next? That remains to be seen.

While speaking on the red carpet, Ferreira said fans will “have to tune in to find out. I don’t want to give too much away.” But when asked who the actress wants to share more screen time with, she said, “I actually would love to have scenes with Maude [Apatow].”

“I think Lexi and Kat would be a cool little duo,” she added.

As for Kat getting into another relationship? “I don’t think anyone’s ready for a relationship in Euphoria. But that doesn’t mean there won’t be one,” she quipped.

Following the season 2 finale, Abrams spoke about Kat and Ethan’s future, suggesting that there’s still a lot left unsaid between the two. “I hope there’s still more to do,” he said. “If there’s something with Kat, I think that’d be really interesting to see what that looks like, especially with this character feeling very differently and having the time to think about it once he’s out of the relationship.”

Euphoria seasons 1 and 2 are now streaming on HBO Max.

