Barbie Ferreira on 'Euphoria' Season 2, Fame and Dating in Hollywood (Exclusive)

Euphoria star Barbie Ferreira says the follow-up season to the HBO hit definitely won't disappoint fans. ET recently spoke to the 23-year-old actress about the highly anticipated second season of the critically acclaimed show about a group of teenagers going through plenty of shocking drama when it comes drugs, sex, relationships and more, and she teases that the wait will be worth it.

Ferreira, who plays Kat on the show, said she and the cast -- which includes Zendaya, Jacob Elordi, Hunter Schafer, Sydney Sweeney, Alexa Demie, Maude Apatow and more -- were set to start shooting season 2 earlier this year, though the coronavirus pandemic put a halt to production plans.

"There's a break season happening, not quite sure about much of those details but I'm sure it'll come out soon-ish," she tells ET's Deidre Behar. "We just have to make sure everything is safe and there's so many people rooting for us, so many incredible artists and creatives that you don't want to ... to do it right you have to wait. It'll come eventually and it'll be worth the wait, I'm sure."

Zendaya told InStyle last month that the cast might film a couple of bridge episodes that can be shot safely but aren't necessarily part of season 2, and Ferreira didn't shut down the exiting possibility.

"I don't know anything about that, I do think it's happening, but I don't know any details whatsoever," she says.

As for what she wants to see with her character, Kat, she said that although Kat ended up with the lovable Ethan at the end of the season, she would like to see the show explore more of Kat's friendships as opposed to her love life.

"God, I think I just really wanna see Kat come into herself more and explore her dynamics with her friends," she shares. "I think that's where I want to see Kat more, like, where is her place with her friends, how does she bring her confidence into her everyday life and school life?"

Ferreira acknowledged that her life has been a roller coaster since Euphoria's massive success, though she's been working as a model since she was 16 years old.

"It's funny because we shot for such a long time and a year after, it was so exciting and I've been focusing more on my private life, like, what do I like to do?" she shares. "Kind of staying away from the internet. ... I kind of am just revisiting what I liked as a kid, almost. Like, board games, or amusement parks or, like, swimming in a pool, kind of just taking it back to when things were a little more innocent."

"During quarantine, I've definitely been playing board games, going outside, going on a hike, like, swimming, doing all these things that I've kind of never had time to do which is really great," she adds.

As for her love life, Ferreria is happily not single.

"I've been with my partner for, like, a year, so no dating for me which is great, thank god," she cracks. "It's going great, everything is incredible. I feel very lucky and blessed right now because I feel like I have a really well-rounded life, and it was a journey to get there. I mean, it definitely is for everyone, so I'm feeling really good."

Ferreira's latest project is Unpregnant, which she stars in with Haley Lu Richardson. The film -- which will be released on Sept. 10 on HBO Max -- features Richardson's character, Veronica, convincing her former friend, Bailey (Ferreira), to take a road trip with her to Albuquerque from Missouri so that she can get an abortion without her parents' permission.

"I love the idea of normalizing the topic of abortion and reproductive rights but also telling a different perspective on it and how people shouldn't have to feel a certain way after getting an abortion," Ferreira tells ET of the film. "There's a whole range and spectrum of emotions that happen."

At one point, her character, Bailey, also gets to make out with singer Betty Who.

"It was not awkward at all because I just came off a project where I had sex scenes with seven different people, so that was really awkward, even though it really wasn't," she says, referring to Euphoria. "The kissing was so tame and, like, I thankfully have a little bit of experience doing intimate scenes and this was the wholesome, sweet young version of it."

Meanwhile, ET recently spoke with Apatow, who also teased the second season of Euphoria. Watch the video below.