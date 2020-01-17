Barack Obama Shares Loved Up Photo Booth Pics With Michelle Obama and We're Swooning

View this post on Instagram

Oscar nominations came out today and I’m glad to see American Factory’s nod for Best Documentary. I like this film for its nuanced, honest portrayal of the way a changing global economy plays out in real lives. It offers a window into people as they actually are and it’s the kind of story we don’t see often enough. This is exactly what Michelle and I hope to achieve through Higher Ground. Congratulations to the incredible filmmakers Julia Reichert and Steven Bognar, and the entire team!