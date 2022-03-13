Barack Obama Reveals He's Tested Positive for COVID-19

Barack Obama has tested positive for COVID-19, after suffering mild symptoms for several days.
The former commander-in-chief took to Twitter on Sunday to announce the news, and stressed that he is doing well despite the illness.
"I just tested positive for COVID. I’ve had a scratchy throat for a couple days, but am feeling fine otherwise," Barack, 60, wrote.
He added that he and wife Michelle Obama "are grateful to be vaccinated and boosted, and she has tested negative."
"It’s a reminder to get vaccinated if you haven’t already, even as cases go down," Barack concluded.
He is the latest in a long line of celebrities, business leaders and political figures to contract the coronavirus -- including recently Queen Elizabeth II as well as her son Prince Charles.
