Bad Bunny to Make His Feature Acting Debut in 'American Sole'

Bad Bunny is slowly taking over Hollywood. The Puerto Rican trap artist is set to make his feature film debut in American Sole, STXfilms announced on Wednesday.

The "Dákiti" singer will have a supporting role "currently being kept under wraps as it is crucial to the storyline," per the press release. Bad Bunny joins previously announced cast members Pete Davidson, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Camila Mendes and Offset.

American Sole follows two twenty-somethings (Davidson and Jackson) with mountains of college debt who use the fast cash of after-market sneaker reselling to achieve their American dream. But when their startup runs out of cash and a shady investor is their only way out, the dream quickly becomes a nightmare, the logline explains. The film is written and will be directed by Ian Edelman and produced by Kevin Hart through his production company, HartBeat.

Earlier this month, it was also announced that Bad Bunny would be making his television acting debut in the third season of Narcos: Mexico. The 26-year-old rapper will play Arturo “Kitty” Paez, a member of Ramon Arellano Felix’s gang of rich, well-connected kids from upper society who fell in with the cartel called “Narco Juniors."

Bad Bunny had previously teased his acting ambitions in an interview with ET. “Yeah, I'd like to act. Hollywood, I’m here!” he said in March.

The "Yo Perreo Sola" reggaetonero will next be seen performing at the 2020 Latin GRAMMYs on Thursday, as well as his latest hit, "Dákiti," with Jhay Cortez during the 2020 American Music Awards on Sunday.

For more on Bad Bunny, see below.