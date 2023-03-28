Bad Bunny Reacts to His First Onscreen Kiss Being With Gael García Bernal

Bad Bunny is opening up about his first onscreen kiss with actor Gael García Bernal, calling it "badass."

In an interview for the April double issue of TIME magazine, the 29-year-old superstar shared why it was fun to film the 2023 biopic Cassandro, the Roger Ross Williams-directed drama in which BB plays Bernal's character's lover.

"It was cabrón (badass). My first kiss for a movie and it was with a man," the Puerto Rican rapper told the magazine. "That's the penalty I get for being with so many women during my life."

Bad Bunny, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, also offered a glimpse as to why he said yes when producers asked him about kissing a man in the film.

"If you’re acting, you’re being someone you’re not," he explained. "That’s the fun part. So when they asked me for that I said, ‘Yes, I’m here for whatever you want.’ I think it was very cool. I didn't feel uncomfortable. It’s part of acting. It’s part of what I'm doing."

Elliot & Erick Jiménez for TIME

It wouldn't be the last time he kissed a man. He'd do so again while at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards in August when he leaned over to share a kiss with one of his male backup dancers while performing "Tití Me Preguntó" at Yankee Stadium.

In the same interview with TIME, Bad Bunny was also asked about his whirlwind romance with Kendall Jenner. Though he declined to answer, he intimated being aware of the so-called fundamental betrayal for dating a Jenner instead of the Latin women he's previously rapped about. "It ain't Benito no more, it's Ben," appeared to be a common sentiment shared across social media amid his romance with Jenner.

And if anyone chooses to no longer listen to his music because he's "crossed over," Benito has a message for them too.

"When I read comments that say, 'Bad Bunny now I'm not going to listen to your music,' that's fine," he told TIME. "I'm not going to do something else for you to like it. There are plenty of artists, and perhaps you'll find someone you'll like."

Earlier this month, a source told ET that Kendall and Bad Bunny are "taking things slow for now and seeing where things go in the future."