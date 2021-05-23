Bad Bunny Delivers Emotional 'Te Deseo Lo Mejor' Performance at 2021 Billboard Music Awards

Bad Bunny is serving up one of his greatest tracks. The Puerto Rican singer took the stage at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards on Sunday.

The Latin super star kicked off his performance by belting out the lyrics to "Te Deseo Lo Mejor." The song is off of his 2020 smash hit album, El Último Tour del Mundo.

Dressed in a white coat and a metal mask over his eyes, Bad Bunny sang, "Yo sé que soy un cabrón/Que no merezco tu perdón/Te juro que no e' mi intención/Pero si escucha' esta canción."

Bad Bunny is up for seven awards including Top Latin Artist, Top Latin Song for "Yo Perreo Sola” and his collab with Jhay Cortez “Dákiti." He also has three nominations in the Top Latin Album for his three records; Último Tour Del Mundo, Las que no iban a salir and YHLQMDLG.

The artist currently holds the record for the most top 40 hits on Billboard’s Hot Latin Songs chart, with 104, as well as the record for the most hits total on Billboard’s Hot Latin Songs chart, with 111.

His 2020 album El Último Tour Del Mundo became the first all-Spanish language album to hit No. 1 on the all-genre Billboard 200 chart.

The GRAMMY winner has a lot on his plate, including a starring role in Narcos: Mexico and the upcoming film American Sole. But as he told ET last November, he couldn't be more excited to reconnect with his fans.

"I think that right now my biggest dream is to make a concert with a lot of people," he expressed. "That's the only thing I want. I know that it's hard, but that's my only goal right now, really."

"I love all my fans," he continued. "Thank you for supporting me, for believing in my music." He will soon get the chance when his tour, El Último Tour del Mundo 2022, kicks off on Feb. 9, 2022.