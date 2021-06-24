Bad Bunny and J Balvin Reunite for Hip-Shaking 'AM Remix' With Nio Garcia

Bad Bunny and J Balvin have reunited for a hip-shaking new song.

The duo teamed up with Nio Garcia for "AM Remix," a new revamped version of Garcia's original track he released in January. The trio dropped the single and its accompanying music video on Thursday, which shows them living their best lives in a mansion in the big city, accompanied by beautiful women.

"Tú ere' la número uno y como tú no hay dos, yeah/Con la cama, somos tres, ¿por qué no nos comemos?" begins Balvin, with Bad Bunny following up and crooning, "Ey, estoy loco de ponerte en cuatro, yeah-eh-eh/Pero a ti sin cojone' aunque no' queremo', jeje."

In an Instagram video, Bad Bunny jammed out to his new song, singing along and enjoying a drink.

"Me gustó mucho este remix 🔥 @niogarcia @jbalvin #AM ⏰," he wrote, which translates to, "I liked this remix a lot."

Bad Bunny and Balvin previously released their joint album, Oasis, in 2018. They also collaborated on the bilingual banger "Un Día (One Day)" with Dua Lipa. The track was nominated for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance at the 2021 GRAMMY Awards.

ET spoke with Bad Bunny back in November as he was releasing his third record of the year, El Último Tour del Mundo. At the time, he shared how his 'dark' record helped his mental health during quarantine.

"This album is more feeling. It's more sadness and heartbroken," he explained, contrasting it with YHLQMDLG, which was released the previous February, and Las que no iban a salir, which dropped in May 2020. "It's dark. But with feeling. I love it. It's like, a part of me."

As for Balvin, the artist is getting ready to welcome his first child with girlfriend Valentina Ferrer, and couldn't be happier to start this new journey into fatherhood.

"I'm having a baby," Balvin told ET in May, sharing what scares him about becoming a first-time dad. "It scares me the fact that it's another life. And sometimes, we know life is so challenging that sometimes you feel that you cannot put up with yourself and how [are] you going to help your kid be stronger, better than you?"

"But I think that will come," he added. "But let's see, it's something new for me. Totally new."

