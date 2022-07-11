Backstreet Boys Stop Their Indiana Concert for a Fainting Fan in the Crowd

Backstreet Boys helped a fan in need during a recent concert. The boy band was performing at Noblesville, Indiana's Ruoff Music Center as part of their DNA World Tour on Sunday, and stopped the show when a fan in the audience had a medical emergency.

At that point, the paper reported, a woman near the front of the audience had "some sort of emergency," leading the boy band members to immediately stop the show.

McLean was the one to notice the issue first, raising his arm to get the music, singing and dancing to stop, according to the outlet. At his signal, the outlet reported, "about a dozen employees moved into the audience."

A TikTok posted from the venue reveals that the woman in question passed out. The clip showed the group on stage, as McLean told the audience, "Give her some space. Thank you. Please give her space."

He went on to ask the woman directly, "Are you OK?" and even quieted the crowd clamoring for the show to resume. "Just a minute, y'all," he told the audience.

People nearby informed McLean and the others that the woman had passed out, but was breathing. With that, McLean confirmed that EMTs were en route, before a fan in the audience expressed their thanks.

"Of course," he replied. "We want everyone to enjoy the show."

According to The Indianapolis Star, the women was taken out of the venue in a wheelchair and was awake as she departed.