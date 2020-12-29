'Bachelorette' Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark Celebrate Christmas With Her Family

Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark are enjoying their first Christmas as a couple!

The newly engaged Bachelorette star revealed via Instagram that they spent the Dec. 25 holiday with her family in Laguna Beach, California.

"✨Merry Christmas ✨ This is the first time in a year & a half my entire family is together!" Adams captioned a series of pics of the group posing next to a tree. "And in addition to that we have my brothers Fiancé Samantha & my Fiancé Zachary! MY HEART IS SO FULL!"

While speaking to ET last week -- following the season finale of The Bachelorette -- Adams said she's "the happiest" she's ever been after accepting Clark's proposal.

"I feel like our relationship is just so different than anything that I've experienced," she gushed. "So I'm doing well. I'm living my best life."

"I echo everything she said," Clark added. "I'm excited."

The lovebirds also discussed their plans for the future, with Adams sharing, "I'm going to be bicoastal, so I'm going to be [with him] in New York quite a bit but also here in Orange County."

"She's going to get to see the city, and I'm going to get to see Orange County, and we’re going to just really take it slow but enjoy this special time in our lives," added Clark. "And know that without this solid foundation and learning all there is to learn about each other -- everything else will fall into place."

As for whether the two will eventually want kids? While Clark originally admitted on the show that he didn't think marriage or children were in his future until recently, he assured Adams that she changed that for him, and even joked about making "babies" after they got engaged.

"I think it's one of those cases where internally, I knew that I wanted to be a father, I knew that I wanted to have kids, I saw love growing up around me with all my best friends, but there's a little bit of fear in saying that out loud because I'm 36 years old and I don't have those things yet," he explained to ET. "So... having the time to reflect on that and then meeting Tayshia, it put things in perspective for me."

"[Putting up a wall was] part of it," he continued. "And like, I think there was things about the single life that I liked, like waking up on a Saturday morning, just going and playing golf, and not having to... relationships are tough."

