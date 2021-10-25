'Bachelorette' Star Katie Thurston and Blake Moynes Split

During the season finale that aired in August, 30-year-old Thurston chose 30-year-old Moynes, a wildlife manager in Canada, and he proposed. While the two appeared more in love than ever after the season ended, they announced their surprise breakup on Monday.

"It is with mutual love and respect that we have decided to go our separate ways," Thurston shared on Instagram on Monday. "We are so grateful for the moments we shared together and the entire journey that has unfolded this year, but we ultimately have concluded that we are not compatible as life partners, and it is the most caring choice for both of us to move forward independently."

"We ask for kindness and privacy as we both navigate this transition," she added. "Both of us will forever want the best for one another and ask you to please support us in our decision."

Moynes shared the exact same statement on his own Instagram.

The last Instagram post Thurston shared of her and Moynes was on Sept. 24. The breakup announcement comes after Thurston replied to a Twitter user on Oct. 15 who asked if the couple was OK after noticing they weren't liking each other's recent posts.

"Imagine your fiancé has been on his stories for weeks in Kenya working his a** off and yet this is what some people notice 😂," she wrote.

Imagine your fiancé has been on his stories for weeks in Kenya working his ass off and yet this is what some people notice 😂 pic.twitter.com/2a7rfhKMc1 — Katie Thurston (@katiethurston) October 15, 2021

ET spoke with the two in August, and they both said they were in it for the long haul.

"These past couple months have been amazing," Thurston said at the time. "We've grown so much since that proposal that you guys have seen. I think it just shows how far we are going to go together. This really isn't just a temporary relationship. I do feel very confident we are going to be together forever."

Now that they didn't have to hide their relationship, the couple said they were planning to take a trip to his native Canada for a few days, before they spent the next period of time bouncing between Canada, Thurston's new city of San Diego, California, and Africa, where Moynes frequently works.

"We're just going to essentially take turns, chunks at a time. There's times where I’m going to be in Canada for a period, he’ll come to San Diego. If it allows, I’ll go with him to Africa and join him on the things he's working on," she shared. "Sometimes we will have to be apart, but we're just not really ready to put roots anywhere, so we kind of have this luxury of getting to be in multiple countries."

One thing they weren't in a rush to do was wedding planning.

"We know there's going to be one, but we have so many other things to handle, including the fact that we are citizens of other countries," Thurston said. "There's a lot of hurdles we really need to figure out, way before we can even think about a wedding date. That's just not even on the top of our mind at the moment."