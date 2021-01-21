'Bachelorette' Clare Crawley Speaks Out After Split From Dale Moss

Clare Crawley has broken her silence. The former Bachelorette spoke out onThursday on social media, following her split from Dale Moss.

In an Instagram post, Crawley said that Moss' statement on their breakup was not mutual and that she is "crushed."

"This was not what I expected or hoped for and am still trying to process this," she wrote.

"Our relationship was not perfect, but I can say that I was genuinely invested with all of my heart," she also wrote. "I may not have all the answers, but I do know this -- I will continue to show up, stand by my word, and be committed to love."

ET learned on Tuesday that Clare and Dale's relationship had come to an end, after less than five months together. They were public as a couple for about two months, as Dale's proposal aired on The Bachelorette in November.

A source close to the former couple tells ET, "Dale and Clare have ended their relationship and he broke up with her this past week."

Dale also took to Instagram on Tuesday to address the split himself, and shared his well-wishes for Clare following their split.

"I wanted to share with you all that Clare and I have decided to go our separate ways. We appreciate the love and support we've received from so many people, but this is the healthiest decision for both of us at this time," Dale wrote. "We strong believe in leading with love and always remaining true to oneself - something our families have taught and instilled in us throughout our lives. We only hope the best things for one another."

Speculation circulated last week that Clare and Dale had split The news came amid online chatter of drama between Clare and one of Dale's cousins. Then, last Thursday, fans thought she may have been hiding her engagement ring-less hand during a visit with her mother. Clare also said in that post's caption that she was having a "hard day."

